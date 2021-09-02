Game.com (GTC) Market Capitalization Tops $4.19 Million

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 2nd. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.19 million and $99,716.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Game.com has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . The official website for Game.com is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

