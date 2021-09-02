Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.39

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.39 and last traded at $49.39, with a volume of 29962 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.49.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLPI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.