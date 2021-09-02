GateToken (GT) Market Cap Hits $355.68 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $4.67 or 0.00009334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $355.68 million and $9.08 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00060968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.44 or 0.00138864 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.88 or 0.00821659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00048184 BTC.

About GateToken

GateToken is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,199,701 coins. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.