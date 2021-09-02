GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €48.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

G1A has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €39.56 ($46.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is €34.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €40.04 ($47.11).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

