Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) Insider Glen Sabin Sells 60,000 Shares

Genuit Group plc (LON:GEN) insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total value of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Shares of Genuit Group stock opened at GBX 801 ($10.47) on Thursday. Genuit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($10.53). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 660.32. The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 653 ($8.53) to GBX 708 ($9.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 759 ($9.92) price target on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Genuit Group from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 630 ($8.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

About Genuit Group

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

