George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 607.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $108.03 on Thursday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.
George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.
About George Weston
George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.
