George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Short Interest Down 12.7% in August

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 425,200 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the July 29th total of 487,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 607.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WNGRF opened at $108.03 on Thursday. George Weston has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $108.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

WNGRF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$141.00 target price (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

About George Weston

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

