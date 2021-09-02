GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 231,600 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the July 29th total of 275,300 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GOVX stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $5.82. The stock had a trading volume of 228,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,328. GeoVax Labs has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.22. GeoVax Labs had a negative return on equity of 31.75% and a negative net margin of 558.23%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOVX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 407.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 206,070 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in GeoVax Labs during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever; Zika virus and malari; human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.