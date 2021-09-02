Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 116.8% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,362 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,599,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 38,191 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 124,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,047,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,145,000 after purchasing an additional 476,173 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $71.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

