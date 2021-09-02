GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,540 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,540 ($20.12) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GSK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,546.93 ($20.21).

LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,473.60 ($19.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10. The company has a market cap of £74.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,548.08 ($20.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,445.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,362.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

