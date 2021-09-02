Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.71

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 4581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $39,473,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
