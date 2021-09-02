Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.71

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $83.71 and last traded at $81.89, with a volume of 4581 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GLBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.83.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vitruvian Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,496,432,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $251,318,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth $70,485,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $44,520,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter valued at about $39,473,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

