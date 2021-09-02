GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 563,600 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the July 29th total of 647,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In related news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 15,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.16 per share, with a total value of $733,428.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. FMR LLC increased its stake in GMS by 34.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,074,000 after purchasing an additional 857,486 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GMS by 14.7% in the first quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,920,000 after purchasing an additional 581,851 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GMS in the first quarter valued at $23,750,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in GMS by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,931,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,001,000 after purchasing an additional 458,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMS traded up $2.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.26. 524,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,050. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.29. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 2.10.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.78 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Stephens raised shares of GMS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

About GMS

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.