Gnosis Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GNO)

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. Gnosis has a total market cap of $462.66 million and $20.05 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be purchased for about $307.50 or 0.00622774 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gnosis Coin Profile

GNO is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

