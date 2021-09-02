GNY (GNY) Trading 8.6% Higher This Week

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One GNY coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC on major exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $74.74 million and $188,163.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GNY has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GNY

GNY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

