Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Short Interest Update

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the July 29th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN GORO traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,338. The company has a market capitalization of $126.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.19. Gold Resource has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $4.06.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 11.48%. On average, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Gold Resource’s payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.