Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton Acquires 120,000 Shares

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Antonio Canton bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,437,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,325,406.10.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Antonio Canton purchased 25,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Antonio Canton purchased 1,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$292.50.

On Friday, August 20th, Antonio Canton purchased 35,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,922.50.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Antonio Canton purchased 7,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,462.50.

On Monday, August 16th, Antonio Canton purchased 84,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,632.50.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Antonio Canton bought 76,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,387.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Antonio Canton bought 232,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,687.50.

On Thursday, July 15th, Antonio Canton bought 152,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,687.50.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Antonio Canton bought 260,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,587.50.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Antonio Canton bought 325,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,479.65.

Gold Springs Resource stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,693. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$50.06 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.30 price target on shares of Gold Springs Resource in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About Gold Springs Resource

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

