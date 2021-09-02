Golden Goose Price Tops $0.0068 on Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and $176,813.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.24 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00131749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00156486 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,676.18 or 0.07563683 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,553.53 or 0.99898072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $409.07 or 0.00841653 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

