Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 29th total of 829,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 642,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.41 on Thursday. Golden Star Resources has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $278.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 129.79% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GSS. TheStreet upgraded Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

