Golem (GLM) Market Capitalization Achieves $569.48 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, Golem has traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $569.48 million and $265.16 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00060484 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014067 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00137358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.12 or 0.00816801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00047610 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.