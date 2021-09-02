Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) Insider Danny Peeters Purchases 566,666 Shares

Goodman Group (ASX:GMG) insider Danny Peeters purchased 566,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$22.96 ($16.40) per share, with a total value of A$13,010,651.36 ($9,293,322.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Get Goodman Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. Goodman Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.57%.

Goodman Group is an integrated property group with operations throughout Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, North America and Brazil. Goodman Group, comprised of the stapled entities Goodman Limited, Goodman Industrial Trust and Goodman Logistics (HK) Limited, is the largest industrial property group listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and one of the largest listed specialist investment managers of industrial property and business space globally.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Goodman Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodman Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.