Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Tops $1.41

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. Governor DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $180,826.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002809 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00156701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.48 or 0.07586627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,215.87 or 1.00216089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00799140 BTC.

Governor DAO Coin Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,871,867 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Governor DAO

