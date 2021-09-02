Great Canadian Gaming (TSE:GC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (TSE:GC) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$44.34 and last traded at C$44.15. Approximately 180,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 173,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.17, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.95. The stock has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.88.

Great Canadian Gaming Company Profile (TSE:GC)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

