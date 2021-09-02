Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of Green Hygienics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GRYN) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 8,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 51,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

About Green Hygienics (NASDAQ:GRYN)

Green Hygienics Holdings, Inc engages in the cultivation and processing of industrial hemp and manufacturing of pharmaceutical grade bioactive cannabinoids. The company was founded on June 12, 2008 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

