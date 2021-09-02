Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Greenland Technologies stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,541. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $77.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 2.06. Greenland Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 18.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Greenland Technologies will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Greenland Technologies news, Director Peter Wang sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jing Jin sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Greenland Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Greenland Technologies by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greenland Technologies by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenland Technologies Company Profile

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenland Technologies (GTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.