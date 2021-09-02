Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 575,600 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the July 29th total of 708,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Greenlane Renewables stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.24. The company had a trading volume of 21,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRNWF. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.14 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

