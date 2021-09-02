Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Increases Dividend to $0.46 Per Share

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Greif has increased its dividend payment by 4.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $63.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. Greif has a one year low of $33.95 and a one year high of $66.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts predict that Greif will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GEF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Greif from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Greif from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

