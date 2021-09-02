Grumpy Finance Price Reaches $0.0000 (GRUMPY)

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. One Grumpy Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

Grumpy Finance Profile

Grumpy Finance (CRYPTO:GRUMPY) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Grumpy Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

