Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the July 29th total of 2,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

TV has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TV. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TV opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

