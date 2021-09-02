GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 92,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.30% of Team at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Team by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 444,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Team by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,423 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team by 5.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Team in the first quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TISI opened at $4.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38. Team, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.94.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative return on equity of 32.23% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Team Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

