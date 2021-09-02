GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Shares in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 19,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 50,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $27.00 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

