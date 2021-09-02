GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 76.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 215,019 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Party City Holdco worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the first quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,722,000 after buying an additional 723,000 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,882,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 30,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRTY. TheStreet raised Party City Holdco from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Party City Holdco from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.81. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market cap of $765.48 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.92.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $535.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.90 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 71.82% and a net margin of 7.42%. Analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Party City Holdco news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total value of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,791.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

