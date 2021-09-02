GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $594,000 in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 20.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 23,175 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 5.2% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 138,133 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 77,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IVZ opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.83. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.93 and a twelve month high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

