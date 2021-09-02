GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 167.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Luxfer by 56.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,680,000 after purchasing an additional 962,915 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Luxfer by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,873,000 after purchasing an additional 202,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luxfer by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,653,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,179,000 after purchasing an additional 93,516 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Luxfer by 2,988.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 400,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 387,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

LXFR stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.13. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

