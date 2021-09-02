GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLNE opened at $85.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.04. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.64 and a 52-week high of $97.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

HLNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

