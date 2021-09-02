Guider Market Cap Achieves $8,934.88 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. One Guider coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $8,934.88 and approximately $25.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00060365 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002923 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.92 or 0.00136906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.56 or 0.00815450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00047685 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Guider is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.