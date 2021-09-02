Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.5% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $118.46 on Thursday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.76 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.18 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.18.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 3,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $351,117.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,121.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,133 shares of company stock worth $915,349 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.57.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which composes of software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

