GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) will post $1.78 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for GXO Logistics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.44 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GXO Logistics will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.78 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GXO Logistics.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GXO shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.67.

NYSE:GXO traded up $2.47 on Thursday, reaching $85.48. The stock had a trading volume of 881,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $89.30.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.