Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 22,500 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,616,000. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.80 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Welbilt had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

WBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.38.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

