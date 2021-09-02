Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,044 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 503,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,517,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock worth $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

WTS opened at $169.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.42 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

