Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.07 Million Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,263 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,820,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SIRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.59.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

