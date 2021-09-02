Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.26.

In other news, EVP Erik Harris sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.96, for a total transaction of $54,317.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,548.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RARE opened at $99.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.83 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The business’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

