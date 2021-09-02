Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $960,000 Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMI. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 5,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 30.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.67.

NYSE:VMI opened at $243.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.20. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.36 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

