Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $977,000 Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 497.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 35,978 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.48.

Shares of ACHC opened at $66.63 on Thursday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.07 and a 12 month high of $68.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

