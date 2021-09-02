Handelsbanken Fonder AB Increases Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,299,130. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

HELE stock opened at $236.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

