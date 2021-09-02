Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 9,600 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,653 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 181.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Pure Storage by 82.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 41.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 3,322.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $29.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $496.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

