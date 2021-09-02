Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HBI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.45. 26,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,210. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.34. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

