Hathor Price Tops $1.02 (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Hathor has a market cap of $184.67 million and $6.74 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.02 or 0.00002055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00134212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.98 or 0.00156920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.19 or 0.07589001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,661.73 or 0.99937359 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.76 or 0.00800429 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.