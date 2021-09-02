Haven Protocol (XHV) Price Reaches $5.92 on Exchanges

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $85.99 million and $1.77 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $5.92 or 0.00012192 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,550.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,744.12 or 0.07711872 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $653.03 or 0.01345065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.67 or 0.00374183 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00137746 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.55 or 0.00614921 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.45 or 0.00493195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.54 or 0.00347141 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006085 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,526,944 coins. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

