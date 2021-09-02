HC Wainwright Raises FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Price Target to $1.30

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.20 to $1.30 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential downside of 84.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FutureFuel stock opened at $8.13 on Tuesday. FutureFuel has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.70.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.66 per share, with a total value of $96,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,487,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,196,000 after purchasing an additional 443,699 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 229,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,770 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FutureFuel by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 83,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in FutureFuel in the 1st quarter worth $978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.