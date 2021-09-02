HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
KZR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Kezar Life Sciences
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.
