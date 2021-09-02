HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jonestrading began coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

KZR stock opened at $7.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $383.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $119,000. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

