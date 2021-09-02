Head-To-Head Contrast: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) versus Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) and Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) are both mid-cap construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Latham Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armstrong World Industries $936.90 million 5.26 -$99.10 million $3.63 28.53 Latham Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Latham Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Armstrong World Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Armstrong World Industries and Latham Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armstrong World Industries 1 4 4 0 2.33 Latham Group 0 2 7 0 2.78

Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus price target of $91.38, suggesting a potential downside of 11.77%. Latham Group has a consensus price target of $33.57, suggesting a potential upside of 50.14%. Given Latham Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Latham Group is more favorable than Armstrong World Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Armstrong World Industries and Latham Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armstrong World Industries 16.45% 39.56% 10.88% Latham Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Armstrong World Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Armstrong World Industries beats Latham Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings. Architectural Specialties segment produces and sources ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings. Unallocated Corporate segment includes assets, liabilities, income and expenses that have not been allocated to other business segments. The company was founded by Thomas M. Armstrong in 1860 and is headquartered in Lancaster, PA.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc. was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

